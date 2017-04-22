Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service have been able to put under control the fire that engulfed the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra.

The hotel owned by businessman and the 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Papa Kwesi Nduom was gutted by fire on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the fire spread from TV station, ATV which is also close to the hotel.



The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, Prince Billy Anaglatey told the media that no casualties were recorded.

He said 12 fire tenders were deployed to the place to contain the fire.

Rooms intact

Citi News’ Jonas Nyabor reported that the hotel rooms were not affected adding that only the adjoining structures were razed.

Interior Minister arrives at hotel

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery who was also at the place told the media that the President has been briefed on the matter.

Mr. Dery said he expects a full scale investigation and a report to provide guidance on how to effectively tackle such fires in the future.

