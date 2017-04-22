The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Samuel Ahiave Dzamesi has supported the decision of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs to suspend the chiefs of Nkonya and Alavanyo.

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs took the decision following a recent attack that left two persons dead. Many attributed the attacks to the almost century old feud over land between the two communities.

But the Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers are unhappy about the decision. According to them, they cannot take responsibility for what they say are the criminal acts of a few. But Speaking to Citi News, the sector minister justified the decision.

“The matter in Nkonya-Alavanyo is a very unfortunate one. It is something that has been going on for a very long time. I believe very strongly that the chiefs and queen mothers of Nkonya Alavanyo should continue to seek peace. I don’t understand why after all these years of trying to resolve this issue, it should come up again. So if the Regional House of Chiefs are taking a decision of that nature, I think I am in support of them. So that we understand that we understand that our chiefs are there to ensure that their subjects or citizens always live in peace. We cannot continue like that” he remarked.

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs suspended the Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers for their inability to maintain peace between the two traditional areas.

The President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Soglo Alloh, confirmed the suspension to Citi News after a closed-door meeting with the Volta Regional Minister on Thursday. He explained that, the House of Chiefs took the decision because they were not happy with developments in those areas.

“We are saying that, as far as we are concerned, even though we are not blaming them for their direct involvement, we think they have a responsibility of bringing peace in their traditional areas.”

Nana Alloh further explained that, the Nkonya and Alavanyo chiefs and queens have also been stripped off any privileges they enjoy including financial benefits “until a peaceful solution is attained and the issue is resolved.”

Nkonya killings will be treated as a criminal matter – Minister

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Security Council has said it will handle the recent killing of the two persons at Nkonya Zongo on Wednesday evening as a criminal matter.

During a media briefing on Thursday, the Volta Regional Minister and Chairman of the Council, Dr. Archibald Letsa, sought to in the meantime, isolate the killings from the long-standing land dispute between the Alavanyo and Nkonya communities.

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana