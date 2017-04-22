The body of a man believed to have drowned in last Thursday’s floods at Adabraka Sahara in Accra has been found in a gutter near the Abossey Okai Central mosque.

According to some residents [At Abossey Okai], the body of the man whose identity is it yet to be known, was seen floating in the gutter on Saturday afternoon.

One of the residents, Kweku Nsiah told Citi News that he saw the body of the man floating from the Kwame Nkrumah circle direction of the river towards their end.

“We saw his body in the morning we quickly called the police but they have still not been able to come for the body,” he said.

Accra devastated by floods

Many parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra, was devastated by floods following one hour of rain on Thursday evening.

The situation made it very difficult for some motorists to continue their journeys due to the pressure of the flood waters on highways.

Residents in areas including Adabraka-Sahara in the capital, were left frustrated as they spent several hours into midnight salvaging their properties and scooping out rainwater that had flooded their houses.

Some residents told Citi News that they had no option than to leave the area and search for safe grounds.

The aftermath of the downpour left pools of water on some major roads including the Abeka Junction section of the Achimota-Accra road, Mallam Junction, as well as the Okponglo section of the Madina-37 highway.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana