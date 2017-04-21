One artiste who is arguably loved by people from all walks of life is highlife sensation, Kojo Antwi. The dread-locked maestro is so good that his love songs can apply to anyone in any place at any time.

Whether you’re taking your lover to the palm wine tapper or to that five-star hotel, you can use Kojo Antwi’s songs very well.

This weekend, I want you to enjoy some of the songs by this great Ghanaian artiste. Don’t just listen to it this weekend, keep enjoying it and let love grow.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana