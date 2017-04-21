President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that each of the 216 districts across the country would get a factory within the first four years of his government.

This is in fulfillment of his party’s ‘One-District-One-Factory’ campaign pledge.

He said the first batch of 51 districts for the implementation of the policy, have been identified, for which the 2017 ‘Asempa Budget’, as approved by Parliament, has earmarked $465 million for setting up the factories.”

“All I ask for is God’s wisdom, guidance and strength, and I assure you that by the end of my first term in office, each district would have a factory. 51 out of 216 in my first year indicates that, even before my first four years are over, each district would have its own factory,” President Akufo-Addo said on the final day of his two-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

He made separate calls on the Omanhene of Sunyani, Nana Bosome Asor Nkrawiri II, and the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Oseadeeyor Agyemang Badu, at their respective palaces.

The President told the Chiefs that he was in the Region to thank them and the residents of Sunyani and Dormaa, for the support offered to him in the election of 2016.

“Whether you voted for me or not, whether you supported me or not, I am going to be President for all, and I am going to work with each and every one of you. As President, I need the support of all the Chiefs and traditional rulers across the country. This is the only way by which we can develop all parts of the country, and bring prosperity to all,” he said.

Addressing the issue of galamsey, the President said his government has resolved to stop the menace, which is destroying lands and water bodies, stressing that “the Ghana bequeathed to us by our fore-bearers is the same Ghana we must leave for the unborn generations.”

On the recent happenings in Kumasi involving pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, President Akufo-Addo stated that, if the rule of law is to work in Ghana, then law must be no respecter of person, neither should it be a respecter of one’s political affiliations.

“If you, as a Paramount Chief, flouts the law, the law must deal with you,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Omanhene of Dormaa that his request for the construction of a Sports Stadium for the Brong Ahafo Region, and the completion of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Dorma would be granted in due course.

He said ‘we are beginning to turn the fortunes of our country around, and we will find the money for the construction of the stadium and the completion of the University,” he added.

On the decision to listen to Ghanaians, and accommodate various shades of opinion on national matters, the President stated that “it is for this reason that I invited my three predecessors to seek their views on certain governance and developmental related issues. They accepted my invitation and gave me invaluable advice. This will not be a ‘one-day-wonder’. It will be a feature of my administration.”

At a durbar held at the Dormaa Presbyterian Park, where a durbar of Chiefs and people of Dormaa met, President Akufo-Addo assured trainee nurses of the restoration of their allowances from September 2017.

The Free SHS policy, he added, would commence from September 2017, beginning from the students who qualify for entry in the 2017/2018 academic year.

“All the promises I made in the campaign are not just mere promises. These are pledges I will fulfill, and I assure you that under my administration, Ghana will be returned onto the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.

–

Source: GNA