The Judicial Services Staff Association of Ghana (JUSSAG) has served notice it would resort to industrial action to claim outstanding allowances should government fail to clear the arrears this month.

In a letter signed by the JUSSAG, President Alex Nartey, and addressed to the Judicial Secretary, the Association said its members are economically constrained as a result of government’s failure to pay the allowances.

“The leadership of JUSSAG has been under severe pressure as a result of the failure to release funds for the payment of the above named allowances. Respectfully , it will be recounted that staff of the Judicial Service were assured of the implementation of the consolidated salaries with effect that once the consolidated salaries are paid, the protracted payment of benefits and allowances due staff will be a thing of the past,” a statement issued by JUSSAG said.

“We count on government and management … to alleviate the economic stress on our members to fend off any industrial action,” it added.

JUSSAG said the delay has plunged their members into “unbearable and untold hardship” adding that members nationwide are “extremely constrained economically as a result of the delay.”

In view of the above mentioned challenges, the National Executive Council of JUSSAG on 19th April are demanding the “payyment of all outstanding allowances be made forthwith while efforts are made to have the consolidated salaries implemented.”

JUSSAG said the failure of management of government to resolve the above on or before April 2017 shall compel it to advise themselves accordingly.

The Service has embarked on a number of strikes to press home demands for better conditions of service.

Last year, JUSSAG gave government an ultimatum to address their concerns over their conditions of service or face their wrath.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana