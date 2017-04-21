The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama has been ordered to pay about GHC12 million to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) by May 8, 2017.

The amount represents duty for goods he cleared with dud cheques in 2015 plus interest. The interest on the amount was determined by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The order was communicated to him on Friday morning at EOCO’s head office in Accra.

Mr. Mahama was on Tuesday invited by EOCO and interrogated for over eight hours, reportedly over new accusations of financial malfeasance.

Sources at EOCO said Mr. Mahama, the brother of former President John Mahama, had also been visiting the office on other charges.

He is the second high-profile person associated with the previous government being questioned by the intelligence unit after the former COCOBOD CEO, Dr. Steven Opuni.

Ibrahim Mahama was contracted under the erstwhile NDC government to execute various projects, notable among them being the construction of a field to house the Ameri power plant, and his alleged involvement in some cocoa road projects.

