The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has suspended indefinitely, the Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers of Nkonya and Alavanyo for their inability to maintain peace between the two traditional areas.

This follows renewed troubles which left two people dead and others in critical condition at Nkonya.

The President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Soglo Alloh, confirmed the suspension toafter a closed-door meeting with the Volta Regional Minister on Thursday.

He explained that, the House of Chiefs took the decision because they were not happy with developments in those areas.

“We are saying that, as far as we are concerned, even though we are not blaming them for their direct involvement, we think they have a responsibility of bringing peace in their traditional areas.”

Nana Alloh further explained that, the Nkonya and Alavanyo chiefs and queens have also been stripped off any privileges they enjoy including financial benefits “until a peaceful solution is attained and the issue is resolved.”

Nkonya killings will be treated as a criminal matter – Minister

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Security Council has said it will handle the recent killing of the two persons at Nkonya Zongo on Wednesday evening as a criminal matter.

During a media briefing on Thursday, the Volta Regional Minister and Chairman of the Council, Dr. Archibald Letsa, sought to in the meantime, isolate the killings from the long-standing land dispute between the Alavanyo and Nkonya communities.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & King Norbert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana