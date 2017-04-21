The Brain Tumour Charity has said there is insufficient scientific evidence linking mobile phone use with brain tumours, following a court ruling.

The Italian court, in Ivrea, agreed that a man’s brain tumour was linked to his mobile phone use.

It awarded Robert Romero 500 euros (£418/$535) a month in compensation.

He had claimed that using his business mobile phone for three or four hours a day, over a period of 15 years, led to the growth of the benign tumour.

The money will be paid by a body established to compensate people for work-based injuries.

There could yet be an appeal against the ruling.

“We know that many people are concerned about a possible connection between mobile phone use and the development of brain tumours,” said Dr David Jenkinson, chief scientific officer for the Brain Tumour Charity.

“However, the global research projects that have been conducted so far, involving hundreds of thousands of people, have found insufficient evidence that using a mobile phone increases the risk of developing a brain tumour.”

The decision of the court did not change the evidence, he added.

“Of course, it is right that researchers continue to explore whether any such link exists,” said Dr Jenkinson.

Mr Romero, whose profession was not reported, said he wanted people to be more aware about mobile phone use but did not want to “demonise” the devices.

Source: BBC