The management of Bolgatanga Polytechnic has temporarily suspended disbursement of funds from the accounts of the Students Representative Council (SRC) for any activity, pending a final resolution of the confusion over the purchase of what has been described as a questionable Toyota Hiace van by the SRC President, Francis Bugase.

Students of the Bolgatanga Polytechnic had set 24th of April to demonstrate over the cost of the vehicle.

The SRC leadership claim the vehicle, which has been described as rickety, a 2004 model, cost GHC66,000.00, and they also paid GHC4,000.00 to transport it to the school.

The angry students are therefore demanding the return of the vehicle for their money or else the school risk series of demonstrations and a court action.

But the Registrar of the school, Zangu-Rana Ibrahim D. Yakubu, has appealed to the student body to suspend their planned demonstration as urgent measures are taken to address the situation.

He said a five-member committee constituted to investigate the matter has furnished management with their recommendations, but the report was yet to be put before the academic board for consideration.

“In the interim, management has decided until this matter is resolved all expenditure on SRC should be suspended to safeguard the purse of their account because we have realized that the circumstance surrounding the purchase of the van was not transparent.”

“So I am sure by the close of next week, we should be able to convene a meeting to consider the recommendation of the committee,” Zangu-Rana Yakubu stated.

Background of the Questionable Toyota Hiace Van Purchase

Mr. Bugase on 30th January 2017, wrote to the management of Bolgatanga Polytechnic that he had acquired the Toyota Hiace-2004 model at a cost of GHC66,000.00 from Kumasi-Maganize, and used GHC4,000.00 to bring the vehicle to the school, and thus requested management to assist in the registration of the vehicle.

Management upon receipt of the letter, questioned the purchase of the vehicle since it did not approve of it.

But on February 2, 2017, the SRC President wrote a letter of apology to management of the school for not seeking approval from them before purchasing the said vehicle.

On 8th March, an ad hoc five-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter and submitted its six points recommendations to management of the school.

Recommendations of the Committee

Management may with immediate effect fine Mr. Bugase Francis, SRC president three(3) percent and Mr. Malba Bright Junior, SRC Financial secretary two(2) percent of the total cost of the vehicle in accordance with statute 50.1 of the Polytechnic.

2.Mr. Bugase Francis and Mr. Malba Bright should not be signatories to the SRC account until they each pay their fines.

3.In the short-term, Management should ensure the registration of that bus and put to use.

4.The Dean of Students, Dr. Peter Osei Boamah, should always scrutinize all SRC financial transactions to ensure that procedures and the SRC constitution are followed effectively.

5.All capital expenditures should receive key management written approval before they are embarked on.

6.Management may constitute a committee to further investigate the Dean of Students Dr. Peter Boamah’s alleged failure to supervise procurement procedures and due diligence in the purchase of the vehicle in accordance with statute 45 of the Polytechnic.

Nonetheless, these recommendations are subject to the academic board’s approval and implementation.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana