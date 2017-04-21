The National Democratic Congress (NDC ) Member of Parliament for the Keta Constituency, Richard Quashigah, is on the heels of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, demanding an apology from him for calling the Minority ignorant over the sale of the domestic bond issued by government.

The Minority at a recent press conference accused the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta of conflict of interest, for allegedly selling the $2.25 billion domestic bond to his cronies.

But Dr. Bawumia speaking to media at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington, described the Minority as ignorant for criticizing government over the bond.

A statement signed by the Deputy Ranking Member on Employment, Richard Quashigah, described the Vice President’s statement as “jaundiced.”

“If indeed those were his words, then it is not only unfortunate, but a very jaundiced conclusion to have been made by him,” Mr. Quashigah said.

Mr. Quashigah in the statement further cautioned Dr. Bawumia to be mindful of his comments saying his words could cause Ghana an international embarrassment.

“If indeed the reportage as put out by the media is accurate, then he is advised to learn to speak with diplomacy and dignity expected of a Vice President or else before long he could cause this nation an incalculable international embarrassment. Assuming without admitting that the minority got it wrong, couldn’t he have clarified without insults?”

He further called the Vice President to do the honourable thing by apologizing.

“Mr. Bawumia, the current Vice President of Ghana, must do the excellent thing by withdrawing and must apologize to the good people of Ghana. The use of intemperate language is unbecoming of the Vice President,” the statement added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

