Residents of Ewusiejo, a rural community in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region, are reeling under the negative effects of illegal mining upstream.

The community is few meters away from Takoradi, the regional capital. The brownish free-flowing Butre River that runs through the area has over the past decades been the main source of water for residents.

From this polluted water, they drink, cook, wash and undertake other domestic chores, posing dire health consequences to them.

More intriguing about the situation is how Auntie Abiba, an eatery operator in her late 40s, uses the polluted water to prepare the food she sells to the many patrons who visit her place each day.

The photos below tell the sad story of the community’s life with the polluted water.

When Citi News’ Obrempong Yaw Ampofo followed up to interact with the eatery operator, she surprisingly confirmed using the same water to prepare her meals, saying that she sees nothing wrong with it.

“I resorted to the use of pipe water when they polluted it. But now, it’s clear so I use it for my chores. Now that the galamseyers have stopped, the water is now clear, so I use it for preparing my soup. When I use it, I see no problem with it. We eat some ourselves, whilst we sell to the public too.”

“When the river is full, that’s what the color becomes. That is good. When we drink it, we see no problem with it. I’m telling you the truth. Its fine,” she said.

By: Jonas Nyabor & Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana