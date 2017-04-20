The Volta Regional office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has appealed to government to help address its human resource deficiency and logistical constraints.

Mr. Imoru Jamaldeen, the Volta Regional Administrative Officer of the Commission, said offices in the Region were highly understaffed with the few offices lacking furniture and other logistics to operate effectively as a human rights institution, an administrative justice and an anti-corruption Agency for the public sector.

He said the unavailability of office space in some districts had necessitated the need for the already overstretched staff in the regional office to extend their services to those districts, resulting in the slow resolution of important cases.

Mr. Jamaldeen said some of its 12 district offices lacked investigators, bailiffs and secretaries, making it difficult for the Commission to carry out public education and especially reach out to citizens living in hard-to-reach communities.

He said though some District Assemblies occasionally supported the Commission with stationery, it was not enough to help the Commission deliver on its mandate and called for immediate government intervention.

The Commission received a total of 1279 cases last year, settled 1271, with 154 from the year 2015.

Source: GNA