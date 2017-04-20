Two persons have been reported dead with other injured in a shooting incident that occurred yesterday [Wednesday] in a bush between the Nkonya and Alavanyo communities in the Volta Region.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 2pm.

Reports say some unknown assailants fire at five farmers from Nkonya-Ahinkro who were returning from their farm on Wednesday.

The Assemblyman for Nkonya Ntumda, Sylvester Akompi who spoke to Citi News about the incident said residents of both towns were living in fear following news of the incident.

“Five people went to farm, they are palm wine tappers. They were tapping between Nkonya and Alavanyo, precisely Nkonya Ahenkro. So they went to the farm and I had rained a bit. On their way home, a group of people appeared with guns and started shooting. Everyone wanted to find his way, two people managed to hide somewhere, while 3 people were shot.”

“One died instantly. He would be about 40 or 41 years. If it happens like that, people cannot be in the house, so if you come here now, you will see that the whole area is in total pandemonium. People have left their houses. People are in the streets and you will realize that people are really scared.”

The second injured person died at the hospital.

The incident occurred hours after the Minister for the Interior announced that it had reviewed a curfew on the area to 11pm to 4am.

Citi News has learnt that there will be an emergency district security council meeting at Nkonya in the Biokoye District over the matter today [Thursday].

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

