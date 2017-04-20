Information reaching citifmonline.com indicates that Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is one of the artistes featured on the upcoming album of Grammy award-winning reggae music group, Morgan Heritage.

The album ‘Avrakedabra,’ is due for official release on May 19, 2017. Stonebwoy was featured on the GLOBAL REMIX single ‘Reggae Night’ alongside Trinidad & Tobago Soca Viking BUNJI GARLIN, Nigeria’s Timaya, Jamaica’s Stylo G, Rock, DreZion & Jaheil.

According to arts writer and publicist Elorm Beenie, “Stonebwoy was featured on Jemere Morgan’s ‘Transition’ album released in January 2017 that crept to Number 2 position on the world Billboard.com charts few days after official release. He also played on Morgan Heritage’s Europe Tour 2015 with “Strictly Roots” album which won a Grammy at the 58th edition of the Grammys.”

In a story he posted on Stonebwoy’s website, Elorm added, “2017 looks quite good for Stonebwoy with a lot projects. Oh, he copped 2 more awards at the recent Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) 2017 Edition – won “Reggae/Dancehall” category 3 times in a row. His cracker performance on the night is still fresh on the minds of many like Jamaica’s Appleton rum.”

Stonebwoy will be releasing a next album titled “Epistles Of Mama” (EOM) this year. The song has awesome features with Sizzla Kalonji, Pressure Buss Pipe, among other world music greats.

Morgan Heritage released 2 promo singles off the album days ago; a 3rd one titled “We Are” featuring Kabaka Pyramid & Dre Island was released for promo on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 via Riddim Stream.

About Stonebwoy

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla in 1988 in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region of Ghana, Stonebwoy started making music in his early school days.

In 2013, he studied at Methodist Day Secondary School and continued his tertiary education at University of Professional Studies for a degree in Marketing.

He got much exposure when he appeared on a popular rap competition ‘Kasahare Level’ on Adom FM which featured Sarkodie, Dr Cryme, Criss Waddle and the like saw him knocking out several other rappers gaining himself underground popularity.

Under ‘Samini Music,’ Stonebwoy recorded his first hit single ‘Climax’ featuring Samini and subsequently ‘Ghetto Love’ featuring Irene Logan. Both songs earned him nominations at the Ghana Music Awards. After this exposure, he released his debut album ‘Grade 1 Album’ under Samini Music which made him, Stonebwoy a household name in the music industry. In 2015 Stonebwoy signed a deal with VP Africa a division of VP Records.

In 2015, he received many awards and nominations ranging from “Artist of the Year” to “Album of the Year”. His sophomore album, Necessary Evil, was the recipient of 3 Ghana Music Awards from 6 nominations.

He has since won a lot of award both in Ghana and on the international scene including Best International Act Africa at the 2015 BET Awards.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana