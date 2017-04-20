The Israeli ambassador to Ghana, H.E Ami Mehl, has declared his support for Ghana’s fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the State of Israel is “fully behind Ghana in this fight” and is ready to help the country recover from the devastation wrecked by the menace on the environment.

In a statement copied to, Ami Mehl said all efforts must be made to preserve the environment for the sake of posterity to guarantee the usefulness of forests and water bodies to future generations.

“I would like to take this opportunity to applaud the government and the good people of Ghana for their determination and resolve to tackle the issue of illegal mining (Galamsey) in the country… Being blessed with such a beautiful country, it behooves us to protect and preserve the environment for future generations. It is my opinion that the exploitation of one natural resource should not become a death sentence to forests, water bodies and the life they support,” he said.

While noting that galamsey threatened the country’s water security, H.E Amehl, who has been in Ghana since August 2015, declared his commitment to the anti-galamsey campaign.

“Coming from a country that for many decades suffered existential threats due to water shortages, I hope that Ghana does not find herself facing a water crisis in the future.”

“As Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana and a former Tour Guide at the Society for Protecting the Nature in Israel, I wish to state my unalloyed support to campaign against illegal mining and the fight to protect Ghana’s forests and water bodies. The State of Israel is fully behind Ghana in this fight, and is ready to support the nation recover from the environmental degradation.”

He further commended the media for its efforts in addressing the issue, noting that Ghana can successfully root out galamsey if its political leaders and the general populace commit to the campaign.

“I commend the Ghanaian media for coming together and joining forces with various institutions in championing the fight against Galamsey. I believe that with the political will and support from all and sundry, Ghana will overcome the Galamsey menace.”

Many communities in Ghana are currently suffering the negative effects of galamsey which has left most of Ghana’s fresh water poisonous.

Thousands of acres of fertile farmlands have also been destroyed as a result of galamsey. Although Ghana’s laws are clear on illegal mining, the activity has been allowed to continue for more than two decades.

Citi FM has been at the forefront of media advocacy and crusade for action against the illegal activity.

President Akufo-Addo has said his government is working to develop a policy that will deal with galamsey in the country, but pressure is increasingly being mounted on him to act fast to arrest the situation.

The government has since taken a number of actions including suspending the issuance of new licences for the small-scale mining in the country, and it has announced the retrieval of some illegal mining equipment, surrendered by the operators following the massive drive to clamp down on their activities.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana