President Akufo Addo has announced that government will construct a warehouse in every district of the country.

This he said will ensure the proper storage of surplus food produce from the flagship ‘Planting for Food and Job’ program and prevent post-harvest losses which have been a bane to agriculture in Ghana.

According to the President, each of the warehouses will have the capacity to store 1000 metric tonnes of food.

Speaking at the launch of the program at Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region, Akufo-Addo reiterated government’s commitment to boost agriculture in the country to enhance the country’s economy.

“Government intends to construct a 1,000 metric tonne capacity warehouse in each of the 216 districts. The purpose of these warehouses will be to handle produce as well as to store the anticipated surpluses under the planting for food and job campaign,” Akufo-Addo said.

He added that “Government will also expand the feeder road and farm track networks to mitigate post-harvest loss and also ensure that foodstuff are available to customers.”

Agric needed for meaningful change

The President has also stressed that, if Ghana is to see any meaningful change in the lives of her people, efforts must be directed at Agriculture.

Some of these efforts will see government “pursue a value addition strategy aimed at rapidly ramping up agro-processing and developing new and stable markets for our products.”

“Our policies and intervention will encompass the full agriculture value chain and creating additional business and job opportunities in the areas of storage, transport, processing and marketing of agriculture produce, all of which will ensure that our farmers and fisher-folk earn a higher income,” President Akufo-Addo said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana