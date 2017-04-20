Broadcaster and communications personnel for Charter House, George Quaye, has slammed critics of comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB for his recent poor performance at the Easter Comedy Show.

The comedian, who is reported to have put up a lacklustre performance at the Easter Comedy Show last week at the Accra International Conference Centre, has come under serious flak from a section of the media and some patrons after the show.

One person who seemed not happy with DKB’s performance is the former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, who is reported to have left the auditorium while DKB took the stage to perform.

In a Graphic Showbiz report, “an avid patron of concerts and comedy shows, the former First Lady made her way to the exit as soon as the famous Ghanaian comedian mounted the stage, saying to the hearing of other patrons seated close by including this writer [Jayne Buckman-Owoo], “don’t mind him; his jokes are not funny.”

Even though DKB has come out to apologise for his not-so-impressive delivery, there are still wild reviews of his act with specific reference to the former First Lady’s supposed remarks.

But some people believe it is not right to judge DKB by a single poor show. One of such people, citifmonline.com has learnt, is George Quaye who took to Facebook to vent his displeasure at the vitriol against DKB.

“Look, making people laugh, when you don’t know a quarter of the many issues on their minds and in their hearts isn’t an easy task. Comedians all over the world suffer bad days. #DKB had one bad night and so what? We suddenly forget all the many great nights he’s had? We suddenly forget how he’s cracked people up time and again on many different platforms? Give the man a break! One bad night isn’t enough to say he’s not funny!” he posted.

It is unclear if George’s post is a direct response to what Nana Konadu is reported by the Graphic Showbiz to have said or a reaction to the rants on social media.

Ghanaian comedy has over the years been under serious criticism. In the recent past, Ghanaian stand-up comedians did not have enough platforms to strut their stuff but it is believed that they are gradually improving and need the support of all Ghanaians to soar higher.

However, some media practitioners are appalled at the seemingly arrogance of some comedians and wish that they become friendly in their approach to dealing with the media.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana