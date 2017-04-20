The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has tasked the Queen Mothers of the Greater Accra to unite for the necessary development of the region, when Queen Mothers from Ngleshie and the Greater Accra Association of Queen Mothers and priestesses, called on her to congratulate her and pledge their support for her and the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The First Lady who expressed her gratitude for the visit, encouraged active participation by the Queen Mothers in their various communities to help improve the lives of their people and Ghanaians in general.

The Queen Mothers through their spokesperson Naa Kwantemaa, thanked the First Lady for the warm welcome and promised to support her in her agenda to improve the lives of Ghanaian women and children.

A member of the Council of State Hon. Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, also encouraged the queen mothers to unite and address the many Chieftaincy disputes in the Ga State.

The Chieftaincy and Culture Minister, Hon. Kofi Dzamesi, expressed his gratitude to them for their continual support for the government, adding that they have a critical role to play in the development of their communities. He also pledged the Ministry’s support in the development of their communities.

–

Source: Office of the First Lady