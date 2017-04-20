Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, gave a damning verdict on Ghana’s King of Comedy, DKB, when she said his jokes were boring.

At an event headlined by DKB, Nana Konadu stormed out of the Accra International Conference Centre unexcited and unconvinced that DKB would shake the audience into a frenzy.

An avid patron of concerts and comedy shows, the former First Lady made her way to the exit as soon as the famous Ghanaian comedian mounted the stage, saying to the hearing of other patrons seated close by, including this writer, “don’t mind him; his jokes are boring”.

The snub may have been a dent on DKB’s ego but the comedian did little on the night to disprove the former First Lady’s dim view of his stagecraft.

In truth, he failed to deliver the rib-cracking jokes many patrons expected of him, as the self-acclaimed King of Comedy was vulgar in his jokes which did not elicit a favourable response from the audience.

It was little surprise, too, that during his performance, DKB kept coaxing the crowd that he could not feel the vibe from them.

However, it was a night of real laughter up until the appearance of DKB. Comedians such as Lekzy Da Comic, Jacinta, Acapella from Nigeria and Salvodor from Uganda gave good accounts of themselves and the audience showed their appreciation with resounding applauses.

Lekzy Da Comic set the mood with his opening act, making jokes about short people, such as himself, which went down well with the audience until he resorted to vulgar-laced jokes.

Bubbly Jacinta followed and maintained the excitement, including a point when she invited three couples on stage and asked the guys to apply make-up on their women, moments which exposed the ignorance of the gentlemen regarding application of makeup as they made a mess of themselves on stage.

The voluptuous Jacinta could have scored higher points if she had not repeated some of her jokes from previous events.

Acapella gave a good account of himself as his jokes about the Nigerian Police and African leaders went down well with the audience. He had a piece of paper on which he had written the points for his jokes because he said he didn’t want to repeat previous jokes.

The last comedian of the night was Salvador from Uganda who rounded everything up so well. His experience with his wife in the labour room was very well-received.

It was not all about comedy. There was also some good music in the house thanks to the likes of Kofi Bentil, B Ryt, Ofori Amponsah and Becca. It was good to see Ofori Amponsah back on stage doing what he does best and he did not disappoint though he was not extraordinary.

The show was interlaced with a tribute to comedians who have passed on like Santo, Nkomode, Bob Okalla, Araba Stamp and Bob Cole. There was also dancing and singing competitions and winners were given products from sponsors including mobile phones and coupons for dinner and lunch.

Khemikal was spot-on as MC as he interacted well with the audience and also shared some jokes with them.

Source: Graphic Online