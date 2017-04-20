Hundreds of revellers on Easter Monday had their senses knocked off by uncontrolled ‘dosage’ of the popular Adonko Bitters during the annual Adonko Aseda Bash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Twenty-four hours after the ‘all night’ concert, which attracted Oseikrom big guns as well as Dancehall King Shatta Wale and Bisa Kdei, the revellers, most of whom were in their teens, were still seen sprawled on the pitch gasping for breath.

Also present at the show were Ofori Amponsah, Agya Koo and Afia Schwarzenegger.

The spill-over after the show attracted widespread condemnation in Kumasi as stadium authorities struggled to revive and evacuate the drunken young folks.

The organisers, Angel Group of Companies, manufactures of Adonko Bitters, enticed the youth with a free gate but on condition that each patron purchased a bottle of Adonko Bitters liquor at GH¢10.

The trick worked, as the youth mostly students on vacation, thronged the stadium in their numbers to enjoy the music of the celebrated artists.

The aftermath has, however, created a huge conflict between the organisers and the stadium authorities for breach of contract.

Per the contract, the organisers were to ensure that no fan entered the inner perimeter and onto the pitch in order for it to be preserved for football matches.

Subsequently, the stadium authorities have impounded vehicles and equipment as well as slapped a GH¢ 5,000 penalty on the producers of Adonko Bitters for breach of agreement.

According to the Ashanti Regional Director of Sports of the National Sports Authority, Mr Richard Iddrisu Ewuntomah, the items would only be released to the organisers when they settle the penalty.

He told Graphic Showbiz the amount was to help maintain the destroyed pitch and put it back in good shape before Sunday’s Premier League matches.

When Showbiz visited the stadium on Wednesday morning, the exit gates were locked and with heavy security presence.

Source: Graphic.com.gh