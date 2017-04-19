The Ghana Prisons Service has called on the public to disregard rumours of an ongoing recruitment exercise by the Service.

It said the public must be vigilant to avoid being lured into buying fake recruitment forms from fraudsters who claim to be agents of the recruitment exercise.

A statement signed by Superintendent Vitals Aiyeh, the Director of Public Relations on behalf of Director General of Prisons said, “There is no recruitment exercise currently going on and the public should take note and avoid being lured into buying fake Prisons recruitment forms.”

“Therefore, the public is advised to disregard rumours making the rounds in that direction, and avoid being lured into buying fake Prisons recruitment forms’.’

“The public is also entreated to report individuals who would claim to be recruiting persons on behalf of the Service to the nearest Police Station or Prisons establishment or call these phone numbers: 0299320000, 0299320637, 0299320976, and 0299320686.”

‘’The Prisons Administration however wishes to state that, whenever there is the need for any recruitment exercise, same will be advertised in the media including its website www.ghanaprisons.gov.gh, for the information of the public.”

Source: GNA