The Police have arrested six persons in connection with different crimes committed during various Easter festivities in Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The suspects include persons who were nabbed for rape, theft, and impersonation.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Superitendent Cephas Arthur, security was intensified in the area this year to avert crime.

“Comparatively, this year was an improvement upon last year, even though last year was hugely successful.”

“We recorded 6 cases of stealing; we had one case of impersonation, where someone was found wearing a military uniform when in fact he wasn’t a military officer or a soldier. [We had] one alleged case of rape.

SP Cephas Arthur added that one of the suspects is still at large and is yet to be arrested.

“In all these cases, all the perpetrators of these crimes were arrested, in the exception of one. The moment they committed the crime, there were police officers on hand to effect an arrest. About 450 police officers were available but a few more were added so [we had] about 500 officers [there].”

The Easter festivities every year has been characterized by pockets of criminal incidents in various parts of the country especially at Kwahu in the Eastern Region, where various activities are held to celebrate the season.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Effia Tenge, had earlier told Citi News that a combined team of Police and Military personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order during the festivities at various public places.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

