President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that his government has put in place measures to ensure the success of the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme, which was launched today [Wednesday].

The programme, which was launched in Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region, is expected to modernize agriculture, improve production, achieve food security and make Ghana more self-sufficient, whilst creating jobs for the youth, the President said.

He recounted encounters with farmers in the Brong Ahafo Region, known to be the food basket of Ghana, who indicated their expectation of the Akufo-Addo government to revive and modernize the agriculture sector.

The farmers also served notice of their desire and an end to the “disgraceful spectacle of importing foodstuffs from neighbouring countries,” the President added.

In response to these expectations, President Akufo-Addo said: “I am happy to inform you that ‘Planting for food and Jobs’ is the basis of the answer to the twin problems you have been confronted in recent years.”

He reiterated that, the policy “is anchored on the pillars that will transform Ghana’s agriculture; the provision of improved seeds, the supply of fertilizers, the provision of dedicated extension services and marketing strategy.

The initiative is expected to increase the production of maize by 30%, rice by 49%, soybean by 25% and sorghum by 28% for current production levels.

Agric needed for meaningful change

The President stressed that, if Ghana is to see any meaningful change in the lives of her people, efforts must be directed at Agriculture.

Some of these efforts will see government “pursue a value addition strategy aimed at rapidly ramping up agro-processing and developing new and stable markets for our products.”

“Our policies and intervention will encompass the full agriculture value chain and creating additional business and job opportunities in the areas of storage, transport, processing and marketing of agriculture produce, all of which will ensure that our farmers and fisher-folk earn a higher income,” President Akufo-Addo said.

