The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has expressed dissatisfaction at the achievements of the Nana Akufo Addo led government, grading it below average in its first 100 days in office.

Citing key issues such as the high sulphur content in fuel, as well as the unsteady fuel prices, COPEC believes government has not done much in rectifying problems facing the petroleum sector.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in touting the achievements of his government in the first one hundred days of been in power among others, outlined about four achievements his government had attained in the petroleum sector.

“We have done our own independent assessment and we took into consideration the state of fuel pricing in the country and as well looked at the quantity of parity issues; the sulphur issue which the NPA has already pulled deadline,”

“We also looked at transport fares in the country and then the performances of some state petrol operators namely TOR, BOST, GOIL, NPA,” the Executive Secretary at COPEC Duncan Amoah told Citi Business News.

Mr. Duncan Amoah further added that government must work harder at tackling challenges in the petroleum sector.

“Overall, the government should do a little much more than it probably has done as far as petroleum is concerned.”

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.