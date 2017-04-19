The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has suspended three constituency executives in the Greater Accra Region for contravening the code of conduct and disciplinary conduct of the party.

The three have also been referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee for further investigations.

The suspended persons are; the Communications Officer of the Klottey Korle constituency, Emmanuel Tetteh; the Secretary of the Okaikoi North constituency, Kodzo Hamenya and the Communications Officer of the Okakoi Central Constituency, Stephen Affutu.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the three persons are said to have ties to a group calling itself Action Movement, which held a press conference on Monday, March 17.

According to the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, the focus of the press conference contravened Articles 45 and 46 of the NDC constitution.

The letter further said the three were to avail themselves for any invitations from the party’s Disciplinary Committee to assist with investigations.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana