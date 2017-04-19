The Police administration is set to reward a brave Lance Corporal who shot and killed two robbers in a fierce gun battle after they robbed a cocoa purchasing clerk of almost GHc580,000.

The robbers attacked the Onuapa cocoa purchasing clerk after he had withdrawn the money from a bank, and was about to distribute it to his colleague clerks when the robbers pounced on them at Asankare in the Ashanti Region.

The Konongo Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Ohene Boadi Bossman, explained to Citi News that, “last Thursday around 5:45pm, two men on motorbikes went to Asankare where the Onuapa cocoa purchasing clerk works.”

“Unfortunately on that day, the cocoa purchasing clerk had gone to Konongo to withdraw a very huge amount of money, that was 580,000 cedis ostensibly to distribute it to the cocoa purchasing clerks. In the process, two guys on motorbikes who had covered their faces with the helmet of the bikes stormed the place and ordered the Purchasing Clerk to hand over the money to them. Fortunately, the tyre of the motorbike got deflated along the way and they stopped a taxi cab, and dropped all the passengers at gunpoint except the driver, put the money in and sped off.”

He further added that, when the Lance Corporal was informed about the robbery, he quickly picked up a weapon and stopped a Land Cruiser vehicle belonging to the Juaso MP, sped off and chased the guys.

“The driver[taxi] noticing that the people were difficult elements decided to run into a ditch so he can free himself. Unfortunately, when the driver managed to escape, they [robbers] shot at him, instantly killing him. The robbers stopped another taxi, dropped all the passengers from the car and took charge. When they got to Krofa, the policeman in the Land Cruiser shot at them and they lost control and run into a house.”

“They then exchanged fire with the policeman who miraculously sneaked from the car and went behind the robbers and entered a resident’s bedroom and shot the robbers from the bedroom instantly killing both of them. Then the money was retrieved. It was subsequently given to the district commander and later handed over to the cocoa marketing board,” he said.

Superintendent Bossman added that, the police administration will reward the officer for his bravery.

By: Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana