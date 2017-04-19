Policy think tank, IMANI Ghana has described as satisfactory President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s performance over the last 100 days since he ascended to the highest position in the country.

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe made the remark in a Citi News interview after screening a documentary produced by the think tank which highlights the president’s first 100 days in government.

The documentary captured the promises and budget of the administration across critical sectors of the economy.

Speaking to Citi News Franklin Cudjoe explained that “what we did was to essentially look at the highlights of some of the important issues –economy, health, energy education, and some other sectors as well.”

“So for us, it was more or less setting the pace to understand the policy design that would encourage the government to realize its visions and promises. We’ve moved away from trying to grade the performance even though it’s very easy to do. If you ask me, I would have said that it’s satisfactory,” he added.

Divergent views on Akufo-Addo’s 100days

Monday, April, 17, 2017 marked 100 days after President Akufo-Addo took over the administration of the country.

He has described his reign as successful within the period.

His Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had also said they have so far achieved more than 100 promises since they took over.

But members of the Minority in Parliament have rubbished the achievements describing them as “unimpressive.”

Addressing a press conference at the Parliament House on Tuesday, [April 18, 2017], the Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, said the NPP’s administration has been characterized by terror due to activities of pro-NPP vigilante groups, Invincible Forces and Delta Force.

“It is sad to say that, for a party that claims to have the men, they have been struggling to find their feet since that shameful inaugural address. They have so far been unconvincing about their mouthwatering campaign promises,” he said.

“They are not creating jobs for the masses, they are not alleviating hardships, same for the 110 ministers and deputy apparatchiks, but they are terrorizing Ghanaians by unleashing their several partisan para-military forces to achieve parochial gains,” he added.

