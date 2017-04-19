President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday launched the “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme at Goaso, in the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to him, the programme will among other things encourage the youth to desist from migrating elsewhere in search of non-existent jobs.

He said the programme will go a long way in transforming the country’s agriculture sector.

“The Planting for Food and Jobs programme is expected to increase the production of maize by 30 per cent; rice by 49 per cent; soybean by 25 per cent; and sorghum by 28 per cent from current production levels. This programme will create 750,000 jobs in both direct and indirect employment,” he added.

Assuring that all the necessary measures have been put in place to guarantee the success of the programme, President Akufo-Addo further indicated that, government has reduced the prices of fertilizer by 50% to ensure the success of the programme.

“A 50kg bag of NPK fertilizer, the fertilizer mostly used by farmers, up to now has been costing GH¢115. Under this government, farmers will only pay GH¢57.50 for it. Likewise, a 50kg bag of urea, now sells at GH¢47.50, as opposed to GH¢80 last year,” he said.

The President also noted that, government will engage graduates from the various colleges of Agriculture to ensure the success of the programme.

He assured further that “in 2018, we will employ 2,000 more extension officers, with the solemn pledge of employing more graduates from our Colleges of Agriculture in the subsequent years.”

“To reinforce the pledge made by the Minister, government intends to construct a 1,000 metric ton capacity warehouse in each of the 216 districts. The purpose of these warehouses would be to handle produce, as well as to store the anticipated surpluses under the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ campaign,” he added.

About Planting for Food and Jobs

The Planting for Food and Jobs is expected to be rolled out in all 216 districts across the country, and will involve the supply of farm resources such as high yielding and improved seedlings to participating farmers.

The NPP government has said that, it intends to revolutionize agriculture in the country by introducing the programme which is expected to create more than 750,000 jobs.

The programme, according to the government, would also motivate farmers to grow staple foods such as maize, millet, and beans.

Interested farmers are to be provided with free seedlings among other agricultural inputs and agro-chemicals such as fertilizer at reduced prices.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

