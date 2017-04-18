The Police say they are ready to clamp down on illegal miners destroying farmlands and river bodies across the country.

According to the Police, some of the officers have been specially trained for this project.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service Superintendent Cephas Arthur said they will partner with the military to fight the menace.

“It is a taskforce made up of the Police, even the Military and other environmental agencies or bodies. You know that the new government has taken office and it has also issued or served prior notice that it is also going to fight the menace with all the energy it can.

“And so the Police is also going to ensure that we commit ourselves to this cause and then conduct our operation in a manner to ensure that we deal with this menace once and for all.”

As part of measures to end the menace, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu has given a three week ultimatum to all illegal miners to stop their activities.

The ultimatum is expected to end tomorrow [Wednesday].

Even before the expiration of the three week ultimatum, some miners in the Western Region have already turned in their excavators.

On Monday, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia said government will stop the issuance of license to small scale miners as an effective measure of dealing with the menace.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana