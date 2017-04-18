President Akufo-Addo will on Monday hold a meeting with three of Ghana’s former Presidents to discuss national development.

The meeting will also afford the former leaders the opportunity to share their ideas and insights on what they believe the President can do to ensure the fast development of the country.

Although details of the meeting are yet to be made public, Citi News sources indicate that the four; John Mahama, John Agyekum Kufuor, Jerry John Rawlings and President Nana Akufo-Addo will discuss issues of security, economy and trade.

Ahead of the meeting, former President John Mahama had said he will be speaking to President Akufo-Addo about the activities of pro-NPP vigilante groups.

At a meeting with former appointees who served under his administration, Mahama said, “I am going to have the opportunity to tell Nana Addo that they should stop this… This cannot continue, this thuggery is not good for our country, and the point is we thought we had a good transition.”

Former President Jerry John Rawlings who has been very vocal on issues of corruption may bring up the issue at the meeting following his recent suggestions that the new government has a chance to adequately address the menace.

“We are very fortunate also that somebody like Nana Akufo-Addo has emerged over here….I respect him for certain principles, values and I will continue to pray and hope that he stays the track and will devote at least 30% of his time to fight corruption and corruptible tendencies,” he said when some Ghanaian actors and actresses paid a courtesy call on him earlier this year.

The meeting of the President and former leaders will start at 11am at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

