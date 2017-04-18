Freight forwarding and logistics management services company, Freight Consult transported donations received by Citi FM as part of the Easter Orphanage project to some selected foster homes in the country.

The company fully covered the cost involved in transporting the items to the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region and the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra.

Freight Consult also donated a cash amount of GHc5,000 in support of the Easter Orphan Project.

Freight Consult deals in air freight forwarding, sea freight forwarding, customs brokerage, project cargo and bulk cargo handling, transportation/tracking, warehousing and distribution as well as cargo insurance.

Staff of Citi FM with some of their listeners on Monday went to three orphanages in the country namely; BASCO, Handivangelism and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and handed over donations it received from Ghanaians as part of the Easter celebration.

The initiative dubbed “Easter Orphan Project” sought to support the selected orphanages with enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

Over the years, Citi FM has supported Orphanages with cash donations, stationery, food items and more, mostly collected from the station’s cherished listeners.

In 2016, Citi FM with support from it listeners provided students at BASCO with bunk beds and desks.

The station also in 2013 with support of corporate Ghana, built a vocational training center for BASCO, to cater for training in carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, hairdressing, and masonry.



This was to equip students of the school with skills to enable them take charge of their economic lives in future.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citimonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

