Citi News has gathered that, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, is currently being interrogated by the Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO).

Today’s [Tuesday] interrogation, which has lasted close to eight hours, is based on new accusations of financial malfeasance.

Sources at EOCO say Mr. Mahama, the brother of former President John Mahama, has been visiting the office on other charges.

He is the second high-profile person associated with the previous government being questioned by the intelligence unit after the former Cocobod CEO, Dr. Steven Opuni.

Citi News understands that, several other associates of the previous administration are being grilled by EOCO.

Ibrahim Mahama was contracted under the erstwhile NDC government to execute various projects, notable among them being the construction of a field to house the Ameri power plant, and his alleged involvement in some cocoa road projects.

I’ll commit suicide if Ibrahim Mahama is not jailed – Ken Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, had earlier called for the arrest of Ibrahim Mahama accusing him of being corrupt and fraudulent.

Mr. Agyapong threatened to commit suicide if Mr. Mahama escapes jail term.

“I will take in poison and kill myself if Ibrahim Mahama is not jailed, he should watch and hear me well, I will take in poison and die if Ibrahim is not jailed,” he added.

But Mr. Mahama rebutted the allegations, and said his hands were clean.

“Go and tell him [Ken] that I can be more ruthless than he thinks he is, but I just respect myself, my family and Ghanaian people hence; I have restrained myself following him into the gutter in spite of his numerous unsubstantiated and wild allegations and most of the time, pure lies,” he replied in a statement.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana