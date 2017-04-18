UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to call a snap general election on 8 June.

She said Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership following the EU referendum.

Explaining the decision, Mrs May said: “The country is coming together but Westminster is not.”

There will be a Commons vote on the proposed election on Wednesday – she will need Parliament’s backing to hold a vote before 2020.

Explaining her change of heart on an early election, Mrs May said: “I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election.”

Mrs May accused the other political parties of “game playing”, adding that this risks “our ability to make a success of Brexit and it will cause damaging uncertainty and instability to the country”.

“So we need a general election and we need one now. We have at this moment a one off chance to get this done.”

Source: BBC