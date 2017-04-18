Chairperson of the Black Queens management committee, Leneah Addy, has revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports still owes the female national teams outstanding bonuses.

The bonuses which are an accumulation of a number of tournament qualifiers also include monies owed the Black Queens for their participation in last year’s African Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

According to Madam Addy, the failure of the state to honour the ladies for their effort and sacrifice dampens their morale.

“The three national teams for women are owed and it brings back the issue of motivation. We need to make sure we fulfill all these specifications and see the way forward because it will not motivate the girls if these monies are not paid and are overlooked. I believe the ministry is aware of how much they are supposed to pay the players and officials,” she said.

The Black Queens went on a much-publicized demonstration concerning unpaid bonuses at the tail end of last year, but that seems not to have worked.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana