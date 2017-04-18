Traders in Assin-Fosu, the commercial town of the Assin Central Municipality, have moved their hawking and other trading activities from the designated markets to the streets, pavements and walk-ways.

The situation has aggravated the already chaotic human and vehicular traffic congestion in the area, the Ghana News Agency, has observed.

Pedestrians, hawkers and shoppers have overflowed the walkways, narrowing the lanes as pedestrians compete with drivers for space, a situation road users blame on traders’ indiscipline.

Among the goods displayed for sale on the pavements include second hand clothes, foodstuffs, household items, soft and alcoholic beverages.

In separate interviews with the GNA, some pedestrians expressed their frustrations about the situation, stressing that their lives were in danger.

They urged city authorities to as a matter of urgency resolve the situation before any catastrophe befalls any road user.

Madam Gladys Yeboah, a second hand cloth seller, said she was perturbed about the congestion, but was rather elated about rising sales due to the Easter festivities.

She said abandoning her shop which was located inside the market was the best decision to take and she would not go back unless they were forced out of the streets.

Sadly, sanitation in the main markets at Pantuase, Dompim road and railways, is nothing good to write home about.

The GNA news team also observed that gutters were chocked with solid and liquid waste.

It was disgusting to see waste scattered all over the market, while waste containers were buried with garbage.

Traders were seen selling foodstuffs, vegetables and other commodities close to gutters and in unhygienic places.

The traders blamed the rising insanitary conditions on the inability of the assembly to collect the waste regularly, and called on them to remedy the situation.

