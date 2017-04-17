Hearts of Oak head coach, Frank Nuttal, has lashed out at the tactics deployed by Elmina Sharks in their Ghana Premier League week 12 tie in Accra on Sunday.

Hearts needed an equaliser from Winnful Cobbinah to give them a point after Joseph Mensah had put Sharks in the lead.

The result gave Hearts 19 points and 3rd place; 7 points behind WAFA.

After the match, Nuttal told reporters that Sharks disrupted the rhythm of the match with their choice of gameplan.

“We worked very hard throughout the game and it is unfortunate not to pick up all the three points. But it is difficult when the opposition does not come to play football. I thought I was going to experience a football but what I saw was not good at all. If the Ghanaian league will get better, it needs more teams like us who are willing to play football and will not waste time. We will not fall over all the time as if we have an ankle injury.”

Hearts will face Bolga All Stars, WAFA and Liberty Professionals before the first round of the league ends.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana