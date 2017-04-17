A 71-year-old driver who allegedly poured acid on his son and an eight-year-old granddaughter, has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

The two victims are said to have suffered severe burns on the neck and the right eye and cheek.

The court, inspecting the burns of the two victims, remanded Michael Kwame Martins who has been charged with causing harm.

Martin, whose plea was not taken, is to reappear on April 18, 2017, before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant, Francis K Martin, is a 38-year-old driver and son of the accused.

They reside in accused’s late father’s house at Achimota, Accra. On April 3, this year, at about 9:30 pm, the accused person and the complainant had a misunderstanding over soaked clothes placed in a water container located between their doors.

According to prosecution, the complainant moved the said container to the doorstep of the accused. The content of the container poured on the floor and the complainant left to buy sachet water.

Soon after the complainant returned, the accused without any provocation, poured acid on his son and grand daughter.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police at Mile 7, and medical forms were issued to them to seek medical attention.

The accused was arrested and charged before court.

–

Source: GNA