Some health facilities in Akatsi and Ketu Districts of the Volta Region have taken delivery of medical equipment through the kind gesture of a philanthropist and project management expert, Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu.

The items through the support from Sea World Engineering Company, Dr Donald Agumenu said were to augment the existing supplies from government and to improve health delivery in Akatsi North and South as well as Ketu North districts.

The items donated were Electrocardiogram (EKG) machines, thermometers, drugs, bedspreads and theatre dresses.

The beneficiary facilities include Ave–Dakpa Health Centre, Akatsi District Hospital, St Anthony’s Hospital, Wuata, Ave-Dzalele , Ave-Kpedohoe, Avega, Avevi and Xevi CHIPS Compounds.

Presenting the items to the beneficiary facilities, Dr Agumenu underscored the importance health and sanitation in the growth of a nation.

He entreated health officials in the three districts to make good use of the facilities and exercise good maintenance culture.

The health officials also expressed their gratitude for the gesture and called for more support to enhance delivery in the area.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana