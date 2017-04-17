Defending league champions, Wa All Stars, got a 1-0 win over troubled Asante Kotoko at the Wa Park to move them up to 6th place on the log with 17 points.

The match was Godwin Ablordey’s first since he was given the team to handle on an interim basis after the sacking of Zdravko Logarusic.

Kweku Asuandzie got the winning goal in the 36th minute but it could have been level if Abeiku Ainooson had put away his penalty in the 48th minute.

Kotoko are now winless in their last five league matches but they are fourth on the table with 19 points. Hearts of Oak could not get a win at home to Elmina Sharks after drawing 1-1.

Sharks took the lead in the 60th minute through Joseph Mensah but after three minutes, Winnful Cobbinah got the equaliser for Hearts to place them third on the log with 19 points.

Sharks are 10th on 14 points.

WAFA kept top spot after a good 2-0 over Bolga All Stars in Sogakope. Caleb Amankwah and Gideon Waja got the goals for WAFA who have 26 points.

Aduana Stars are now second following their 3-0 win against Tema Youth thanks to goals from Noah Martey, Nathaniel Asamoah and Mohammed Tanko. Nicholas Gyan got his 8th goal of the season as Dwarfs beat Berekum Chelsea in Cape Coast.

Gyan’s haul has already surpassed his total from last season. Dwarfs are now 8th on 16 points.

AshantiGold are still bottom of the log following their 1-0 loss to Inter Allies thanks to a goal from Prince Baffoe.

The match was the first for C.K. Akunnor who had been brought in to handle the team until the end of the season after Bashir Hayford resigned a few weeks ago. Liberty and Great Olympics drew goalless in Dansoman.

By: Citi Sports Desk