The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Bolgatanga Municipality, has elected a ten-member executive board to run its affairs for a three-year period.

The elected executives are: Mr Charles Atakibire Ateem, Bolgatanga Senior High School, Chairman; Mr Emmanuel Gambil Ditamina, Kongo Junior High School, Vice Chairman; Madam Theodora Ako, Adabase Junior High School, Treasurer; and Madam Rose Atubila, Kumbosigo Primary, as the Trustee.

The rest are Bertrand Asamannaba, Second Cycle representative, Madam Faustina Bugre, from the Presbyterian Primary School representing basic schools, Sebastian Awobgo, Presbyterian Junior High School as the Youth Coordinator.

The rest are Edward Ayaane, Bolgatanga Technical Institute, as the Technical Schools’ representative; Abdul-Korah Razak, Office and Administrative representative; while Madam Beatrice Teni Atule, Bolgatanga Municipal Education Office as the GNAT Ladies Coordinator.

The Chair, Mr Ateem, expressed his gratitude to the delegates for giving him the chance to lead the Association and urged them to put their differences aside and forge ahead to bring the needed development to the Association.

The Chairman called for unity adding that “it is time to arise and take the mantle of the union on our hands and determine the direction of flow.”

Mr Ateem said after acquiring a piece of land three years ago for the construction of a secretariat, no structure has been erected and this has attracted encroachers.

“The Trustee and the committee in-charge will be empowered to protect the land by demarcating the end points,” he said.

He urged teachers in the municipality to work hard and be punctual at school.

The Vice Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Gambil Ditamina, called for support from members to enable the newly elected executives to advocate for better conditions of service.

Source: GNA