Citi FM together with its cherished listeners has once again put a smile on the faces of the children at the Handivangelism Orphanage Home located at Haatso in Accra.

At a donation to mark the annual Easter Orphan Project, the station through its listeners presented an amount of Ghc4, 000 cedis, in addition to assorted items including confectioneries, toiletries and food items worth thousands of cedis to the home, which caters for some 60 children.

Receiving the items and the cheque from Citi FM’s Accountant, Nana Agyenim Boateng, the Director, Pastor Reindolf Ashley, expressed immense gratitude for the kind gesture.

He said the home is grateful for the seven year-long show of love to the kids.

“We have been running this home for the past thirteen years. Most of these children are street children and some orphaned ones. Your visit every year helps to sustain this home and always puts a smile on the faces of these kids. We will be forever grateful to you. God bless you so much.”

Some of the kids who spoke to Citi News were particularly excited about the assorted drinks that were presented as part of the items.

The team of Citi staff and volunteers spent some time with the kids, distributing some of the drinks to them.

16 year old James Amanor said, “We are given snacks for school every day so I’m very excited to see more drinks here. We’ll take a lot to school.”

Eight year old Emmanuela could not wait to get her hands on the toys among the items.

“I see all the dolls presented to us and I know we’re going to have a lot of fun. I’m very excited. God bless Citi FM,” she said.

Two other orphanages, the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, and the Mama Laadi Orphanage in the Upper East Region, have also received items and cash donations worth thousands of cedis.



By: Farida Shaibu/citifmonline.com/Ghana