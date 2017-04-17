Staff of Citi FM and some of its listeners on Monday visited children at the Baptist School Complex, an orphanage at Trotor in the Easter Region, as part of the station’s annual Easter Orphan Project.

The past few months saw a number of corporate entities and individuals donate items in cash and kind, in support of the outreach to BASCO and two other orphanages; Mama Lardi Orphanage in the Upper East Region and Handivangelism Orphanage in Accra.

The donated items, comprising toiletries, books, stationary and foodstuff, were presented to the orphanage, which is headed by Reverend Victor Ofori-Amoah, during the outreach today [Monday].

Citi FM has been supporting the orphanage for over a decade, and most notably, in 2013, the station through the support of its listeners and corporate Ghana, built a vocational training centre meant to cater for training in carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, hairdressing, and masonry at BASCO.

Aside from the donation, some staff of Citi FM and some volunteers also partook in a mentoring session with students of BASCO.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana