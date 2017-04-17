Citi FM will once again extend a helping hand to some three selected orphanages in Ghana.

The move forms part of activities to mark the station’s annual Easter Orphan Project.

The orphanages; Mama Lardi in the Upper East Region, Handivangelism in the Greater Accra Accra, and the Baptist School Complex, in the Eastern Region, will be the beneficiaries of the station’s initiative.

Over the years, Citi FM has supported Orphanages with cash donations, stationery, food items and more, mostly collected from the station’s cherished listeners.

In 2013, the station through the support of its listeners and corporate Ghana, built a vocational training center for BASCO, and the centre is intended to cater for training in carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, hairdressing, and masonry.

Citi FM hopes to equip this training center with the requisite tools needed to facilitate proper training of the orphans, and therefore welcomes kind donations from corporate entities that manufacture tools for the above or have such tools in stock to make donations in that regard.

As part of this year’s event, several companies and individuals have donated items expected to last the beneficiary orphanages for at least a year.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana