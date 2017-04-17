Some staff of Citi FM as part of the 2017 Easter Orphan Project, held a mentoring session with students of the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) Orphanage at Trotor in Suhum, Eastern Region.

The mentoring session was to inspire the hundreds of students to aspire to greatness, and also provide the students with the opportunity to learn about career opportunities available for them.

The Director of News Programming and Host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, urged the students to plan towards their future and persevere in their academic pursuit.

He urged the Junior High School students to select their Senior High School courses based on their interest and special skills.

While admonishing them to take their academic work serious, he urged them not to be discouraged by their family challenges.

Programmes Manager and co-host of Traffic Avenue, Jessica Opare Soforo, told the students that they should be driven by their passion to serve and not just money.

Umaru Sanda Amadu, host of Citi FM’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue, said one’s family background cannot hinder his or her development if he or she perseveres and is determined to succeed.

Kojo Akoto Boateng, the co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show said that, even though academic qualification was not a guarantee for success, it was important for the students to perform well and pass their final examinations; thus the Basic and second cycle examinations.

In 2013, the station through the support of its listeners and corporate Ghana, built a vocational training center for BASCO, and the centre is intended to cater for training in carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, hairdressing, and masonry.

Citi FM with the support of its listeners and various corporate organizations, made a cash donation, and also presented items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the school.

Some of the items included toiletries, maize, rice, oil, mattresses, water, books, toys, biscuits, clothes, beverages among other things.

The company has also presented items and money to the two other orphanages, Mama Laadi in the Upper East Region, and the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra, as part of the 2017 event.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana