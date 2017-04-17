The Labour Division of the High Court hearing the case involving the dismissal of some 205 National Service District Directors, has adjourned the matter to May 10, 2017.

When the case was called on Wednesday morning, the Counsel for the Plaintiff, Dr. Aziz Bamba, told the court that they had still not been served by the Attorney General as promised at the last sitting.

He, therefore prayed the court for a long adjournment to allow the Attorney General ample time to be able to file their response.

Madam Afua Abam from the Attorney General’s office, however, told the court that they had already filed their response and was sure the plaintiff would be served soon.

The court presided over by Justice Gifty Dekyem, adjourned the matter accordingly.

Ghana News Agency files indicate that, the Applicant, Afetsi Kwashie, is in court challenging the legality of the dismissal of some 205 National Service District Directors in February 2017, by NSS management.

The NSS, he said requires a board to sanction such an action as per the NSS Act, and as at the time of their dismissals the organisation did not have a board.

He said the dismissed recruits felt unduly targeted and punished for no reason.

He is seeking a declaration that as a member of the Republic of Ghana, the National Service Scheme lacks the authority to remove him from office without just cause.

The applicant again is seeking for the court to give an order for the NSS to reinstate plaintiff as an employee of the service, and upon his reinstatement, an order of the court to restrain the NSS from removing plaintiff from office without just cause, and to award cost against the defendant.

They were employed at the secretariat during the transition period from the old regime of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

