Staff of Citi FM and their cherished listeners will this morning [Monday] head to some selected orphanages in the country to make some donations to them as part of the Easter celebration.

The initiative dubbed “Easter Orphan Project” seeks to support the selected orphanages in the country with enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

The orphanages include Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Over the years, Citi FM has supported Orphanages with cash donations, stationery, food items and more, mostly collected from the station’s cherished listeners.

In 2013, the station through the support of its listeners and corporate Ghana, built a vocational training center for BASCO, and the centre is intended to cater for training in carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, hairdressing, and masonry.









Citi FM hopes to equip this training center with the requisite tools needed to facilitate proper training of the orphans, and therefore welcomes kind donations from corporate entities that manufacture tools for the above or have such tools in stock to make donations in that regard.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana