The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, has recommended a stronger collaboration between citizens and security agencies to halt the illicit flow of small arms in the country.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Jones Applerh, this effort will provide intelligence that leads to the retrieval of small arms.

His remarks follow clashes at the Agbogbloshie Yam Market at Old Fadama in Accra, where reports indicate that feuding factions are armed with a wide range of illicit arms.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, Mr. Applerh called for a concerted effort to arrest the spread of arms across the country, noting that effectively dealing with the proliferation of illicit arms will require that “the civil populace must get involved and they must volunteer information.”

He also urged security agencies to have confidential informants who could help with policing.

“When it comes to the requirements of the security agencies, it [combating the spread of illicit small arms] depends on the gathering of information. We have emphasised the need to gather intelligence and the need to cultivate informants so they can be giving you information,” Mr. Applerh added.

With respect to Old Fadama and the clashes, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, lamented a failure of security and authorities which, in his view, has contributed to the proliferation of illicit arms in the area.

Mr. Vanderpuye compared the reports of arms circulating in the area to what would be found in a war zone, and advised security personnel to assert themselves on the area to effectively maintain peace and stability there.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana