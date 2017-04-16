The President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, believes the proposed relocation as a solution to the tensions in Old Fadama will be misplaced given that the problems there are anchored in urbanization.

Speaking on The Big Issue, Mr. Cudjoe explained that, the breakdown of law and order was a by-product of people migrating from other parts of the country to the capital given the accompanying outliers of growth.

“The way I see this, it is not necessarily ethnic based, even though there have been past records of ethnic-induced violence. This is clearly in the realms of urbanization and the future of the growth of cities, these things are bound to happen.”

Following the clash between Konkombas and Dagombas at the Agbogbloshie Yam Market on Tuesday, government has said it will soon begin the mass relocation of traders and residents at Old Fadama to decongest the area to improve policing and ensure law and order.

But the IMANI President argued that, the country needs to “approach it from purely the rural-urban drift and migration angle” adding that “the decentralization of governance is the surest path to ensure that some of these iniquities are dealt with.”

“Looking at the data, there is still going to be a pouring of people in the cities from across the country so we need to be careful with how to solve this because I am not too sure trying to relocate them will solve the issue.”

Engagement of groups critical

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Okoe Boye, also speaking on The Big Issue, stressed the need for engagement between the two groups.

“This issue should be dealt with by the law, but not only by the law. There must be engagement as well… we have to do that until justice is done; let engagement be constant.

“What I will propose is that, for the two communities, there should always be engagement. If you take them to Adjen Kotoku and the issue is not dealt with, there will be more bloodshed at Adjen Kotoku. So our recommendations are that the leaders should constantly engage,” the MP said.

Residents against relocation bid

Residents of Old Fadama themselves are opposed to moves to relocate them, as they feel the police service should investigate the tensions and find a lasting solution.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu, who rekindled the relocation debate, explained that such a move will help in policing the area, and guarantee some stability, following the clashes which is said to have deep-seated ethnic undertones.

The community has also expressed doubts that government has any well-structured plan for the relocation.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana