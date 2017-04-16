The Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Okoe Boye, has organised the youth in his constituency to fix a damaged road intersection around the Manfi junction.

The Manfi junction is located a few yards from the Office of the District Electoral commission ‘s office, and the office of the Department of urban roads.

The metal rails covering the gutter were in bad shape, and were damaging vehicle tyres.

After all attempts to get the relevant bodies to act failed, the MP decided to get artisans and citizens together to fix the mess.

It took six hours in a rainy weather to fix the problem.

The MP after the job encouraged citizens to fix their community when those charged with the responsibility fail to act.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana